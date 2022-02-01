Arena Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,771 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 2,252 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

