Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on ARDS. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

