Aristides Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.03. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $901.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

