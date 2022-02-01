Aristides Capital LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund accounts for about 0.8% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDP. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,323. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

