Aristides Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BRP by 210.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. 2,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.74. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

