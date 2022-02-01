Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.