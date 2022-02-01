Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

