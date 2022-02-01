Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.