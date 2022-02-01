Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,495 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 555.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 773,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 655,537 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

