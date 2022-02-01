Arizona State Retirement System Sells 556 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,837,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,536,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,933,000 after buying an additional 536,810 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $101.05.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

