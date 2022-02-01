Arosa Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.3% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 134,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

