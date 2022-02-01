Arosa Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,652,000. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,221,781. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

