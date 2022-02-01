Arosa Capital Management LP Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after buying an additional 833,798 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after buying an additional 1,629,916 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 224,236 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 114.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 88,710 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,825. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 112.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

