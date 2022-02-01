Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $93.66.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.