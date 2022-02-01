Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 374,351 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 374,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 48,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,987.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.16.

Shares of WFC opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

