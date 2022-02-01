Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 600 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of AMERCO worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $608.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $692.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.41. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $450.39 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

