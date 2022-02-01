Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $15.25 Million Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of Anaplan worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAN. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Anaplan stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

