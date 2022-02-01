Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,168 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

