Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARTL. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ ARTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 363,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,262. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

