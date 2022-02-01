Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of AIP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02. Arteris has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arteris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arteris stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

