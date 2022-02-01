Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 103 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.24 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

