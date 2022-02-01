Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 1,066 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $61.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

