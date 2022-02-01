Arvest Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $505.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

