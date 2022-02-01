Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $512,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $386.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.05 and a 200-day moving average of $354.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $379.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

