Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amgen were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Amgen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

AMGN opened at $227.14 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.22 and its 200-day moving average is $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.