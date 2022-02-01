Arweave (AR) Price Hits $40.97

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $50.16 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $40.97 or 0.00105515 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

