Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 450

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 490 ($6.59) to GBX 450 ($6.05) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.92) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 445 ($5.98).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 351.60 ($4.73) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 412.87. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 322.20 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.14). The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.