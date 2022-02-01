ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Nicholas Robertson Sells 267,519 Shares

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.83), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,980,971.51).

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,213 ($29.75). 836,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,273. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.60). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,276.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,967.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($73.94) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.22) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.56).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

