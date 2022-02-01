Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Purchased by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 918,090 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292,505 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.