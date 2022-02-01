Assetmark Inc. Acquires 991 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $229.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.53, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,696 shares of company stock worth $59,632,672 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.