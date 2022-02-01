Assetmark Inc. Acquires 991 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $229.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.53, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,696 shares of company stock worth $59,632,672 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

