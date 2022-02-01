Assetmark Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 226,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $440.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.32. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

