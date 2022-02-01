Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 560.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

