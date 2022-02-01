Assetmark Inc. Purchases 754 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

