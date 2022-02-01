Assetmark Inc. Sells 693 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000.

EFAV stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61.

