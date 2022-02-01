Assetmark Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 887.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

