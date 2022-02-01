Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.92).

AML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

LON AML traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.36) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,188.50 ($15.98). 253,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,182. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 1,123.50 ($15.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,339.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,675.93.

In other news, insider Tobias Moers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($73,991.66). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($23.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,344,716.32). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 158,821 shares of company stock worth $254,099,972.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.