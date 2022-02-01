Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) by 225.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Aterian worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATER stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aterian, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

