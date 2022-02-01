Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

