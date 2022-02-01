Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.90.

TEAM opened at $324.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.57. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

