Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $18.25 on Monday. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

