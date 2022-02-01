Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Up 6.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 96,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,364,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $874.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

