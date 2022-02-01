Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $117.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

