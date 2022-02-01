Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 146,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

