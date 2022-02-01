AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $244.23 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.47 and a 200 day moving average of $234.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

