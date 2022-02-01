Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.42 and last traded at $169.86. Approximately 8,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 799,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.18.

A number of analysts have commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

