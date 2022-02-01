Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

