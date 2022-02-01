Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,421 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,977,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $12,605,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,646,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,508,000 after buying an additional 486,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.