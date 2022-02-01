Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

