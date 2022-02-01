Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Update

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVRN stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Avra has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Avra Company Profile
