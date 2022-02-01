Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Aware worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Aware alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Stafford III bought 20,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aware stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 12,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,369. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.